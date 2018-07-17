Floyd resigns as chairman of local Republican Party

Rumblings in the local Republican Party have it that party chairman Allen Floyd may seek office in the November.

According to Donnie Caughman, vice chairman of the Simpson County Republican Committee, Floyd tendered his resignation as chairman of that organization, effective October 15.

Caughman said he had asked but that Floyd did not cite a specific reason for the resignation. According to Caughman, the reason for the delay until October is to allow the membership time to decide who they want to select as a new leader.

At a recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Floyd told the board he would not rule out running in November for the position of Justice Court Judge Post 2 that was vacated by Eugene Knight this summer.

The Board of Supervisors appointed Witt Fortenberry to fill the position until a special election can be held in November. Part of the reason the board made the appointment was because Fortenberry committed not to seek the office permanently. That and Fortenberry’s legal experience made him a good appointment for the board.

Allen Floyd confirmed he had submitted his resignation by phone Tuesday morning. He said he has not made a decision yet as to his future but he clearly stated that it was his intention to keep his “options open.”

The local Republican Party also agreed to endorse Price Wallace over Hayes Patrick in the special election run-off for State Representative for District 77 slated for Tuesday, July 31. The motion was made by Chris Purdum and was unanimously approved.

Purdum was also a candidate for the seat, which became available when Governor Bryant appointed Representative Andy Gipson to serve as Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.