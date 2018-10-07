M’hall board approves $5000 to SCDF

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen held their regularly scheduled meeting on July 3.

Several amendments were made to the agenda prior to the meeting. The first addition was Donnie Caughman, who appeared before the board with a budget request for $5,000. This is an annual request made by the Simpson County Economic Development Foundation. It was unanimously approved by the board.

Caughman admitted that economic development has been slow recently, but the foundation continues to promote Simpson County and encourage new industry to come.

The board approved the use of U.S. Next, for reserved auctions. Booth explained that this is the same company used by the county. He also said that the use of this company comes at no cost to the city.

The City is also in the process of requesting bids to purchase asphalt for road repairs. The board unanimously approved. Booth stated that the city has $120,000 budgeted towards purchasing asphalt and will be looking to purchase 1,300 tons.

Charlie Case gave a presentation to the board on cyber security. It was approved for City Clerk Tiffany Wallace to apply for a 2018 Small Municipalities Grant. If the grant is received, the money will go towards repairing the old theater on Main Street.

The board also approved a quote to refinance the balance of a loan with Peoples Bank for $65,000 at a rate of 2.93 percent over 18 months.

All proofs of publication, board minutes, and financials were reviewed and approved. Municipal Court Clerk Lori King informed the board that the department is now able to suspend driver’s licenses for failure to appear cases.

Following King’s report the board entered into executive session. According to Booth, during executive session the board made changes to the pay scale and agreed to advertise for a parks and recreation director.