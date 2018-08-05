No anti-seed law from city

The Magee Board of Aldermen has decided not to pass an ordinance against sunflower seeds and peanut shells.

Instead they determined that they would not allow the two foods to be eaten at the Magee Sportsplex.

Mayor Dale Berry had checked with the City of Jackson, where an ordinance levies a $250 fine for those who bring seeds or shells into the park. The shells and husks, he stated, are damaging to the equipment used to care for the field.

Board attorney Bruce Smith told the mayor it would be more productive to adopt and enforce rules against peanut shells and sunflower husks rather than pass an ordinance, which would require enforcement. Smith asked who would enforce the ordinance and who would write tickets and go to court if it were passed.

The board authorized City Recreation Director David Dunn to have signs made stating that these products were not allowed in the park.

The board approved the City of Magee to apply for the designation as a “Certified Retirement Community.” Berry said the only things the city had to do are to designate a city employee to attend two one-day meetings a year and designate $10,000 in the city budget for senior citizen projects. He explained that the money did not have to be spent, just budgeted. The board agreed.

The board also agreed to look at the purchase of a used bucket truck for the city.

The board concurred with the recommendation of Fire Marshal Charlie Valadie to hire Michael Allen as a part-time fireman. Valadie told the board that the 24 hour per week position would be a requirement for getting a lower fire rating for the city. The board agreed. Alderman Lane Steel, who is the fire chief, excused himself from the meeting prior to the report from the fire department.

The board accepted a bid from J & L Construction for road projects for the city. The bid was $212,000. The work is to be started on May 21. Other bids were submitted by T.L.Wallace for $284,300 and Walters Construction for $235,600.

The mayor reported there would be a torch run down Main Avenue on May 9 for the Boswell Olympics.

Berry informed the board that $100,000 worth of work needed to be done on the Magee sewerage treatment plant with that amount included in the next year’s budget.

Alderman Whitney Baker told the board that she had met with the board of vendors for the farmer’s market that began in Magee last year, and they had proposals that were submitted to the board. The intention is to open the farmer’s market on May 26 at 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday until July 28.

According to the law enforcement rating system, the City of Magee is being voted the third safest city in the state. Magee was rated number eight last year but improved this year.

Magee Sportsplex was designated as backup host site in the event of rain for the Girls National Softball Championship being hosted by William Carey University.