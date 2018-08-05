Nude man struck by automobile

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 05/08/2018 - 2:07pm

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department reported that a nude male individual was struck by an automobile on May 5 at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Siloam Church Road. Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The individual was later identified as Daniel McNair. He was transported to Magee General Hospital and  later air lifted to the University Medical Center. Chief Deputy Greg Reynolds said that foul play has been ruled out, and it has been classified as a pedestrian versus vehicle accident.

 

