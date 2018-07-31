Qualify for school board soon

By PAT BROWN,
  • 252 reads
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 1:20pm

If you have an interest in running for one of the three soon to be vacant seats on the Simpson County School Board, it’s time to go into action. 

The election for these positions will be held in November as part of the general election.  The qualifying date for the school board seats starts on August 8  and closes on September 7. 

To qualify, a candidate must be a resident of the district which they are seeking to represent and have a minimum of a high school education.  They will also be required to attend school board training within six months of being elected. 

In order to run, the candidate will need a petition with 50 signatures of voters from the district in which they are seeking office.

The seats that will be open are for districts 2, 3 and 4.  School board districts are the same as supervisory districts.  It has been reported that none of the existing office holders in those three districts, which include Dale Shotts, Linda Curlee and Sammy Welch, plan to seek re-election.

If additional information is needed about the position, potential candidates may contact the Simpson County School District or the Circuit Clerk’s office. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Henry Breland Roberts

Henry Breland Roberts passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the age of 89.

Wayne Lee Mangum
Charlie R. Luckey
Joyce Purser LaBiche
Carol W. King
Douglas Chatman Herbert, Sr.

Social

ARE YOU REGISTERED FOR SCHOOL?

Students who have not completed the online registration process will be "on hold" when they come to school August 8th until a parent can come to the school or

Community Calendar 8-2-2018
Summer writer grows from time at Courier
Magee High School Trojan Football
Magee High School Trojan Football
Community Calendar 7-26-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.