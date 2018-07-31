Qualify for school board soon

If you have an interest in running for one of the three soon to be vacant seats on the Simpson County School Board, it’s time to go into action.

The election for these positions will be held in November as part of the general election. The qualifying date for the school board seats starts on August 8 and closes on September 7.

To qualify, a candidate must be a resident of the district which they are seeking to represent and have a minimum of a high school education. They will also be required to attend school board training within six months of being elected.

In order to run, the candidate will need a petition with 50 signatures of voters from the district in which they are seeking office.

The seats that will be open are for districts 2, 3 and 4. School board districts are the same as supervisory districts. It has been reported that none of the existing office holders in those three districts, which include Dale Shotts, Linda Curlee and Sammy Welch, plan to seek re-election.

If additional information is needed about the position, potential candidates may contact the Simpson County School District or the Circuit Clerk’s office.