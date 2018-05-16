Qualifying deadline is Monday

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 2:23pm

Qualifying deadline for House of Representative District 77 vacancy is  Monday, May 21.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Charles James

Charles James departed this life on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Hylander, Pennsylvania.

... READ MORE
Terrence Montae Terry
Clayton Earl Henderson
M.L. Flowers
Gerry Prince
Johnnie Blanche Bass

Weddings & Engagements

Arender and McIntyre to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Arender are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter,... READ MORE

Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed
Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Top of the Class

Area high schools have chosen their top graduates for special honors at graduation ceremonies across the county this month.  They will be recognized and speak to audiences at those ceremonies.

Top of the Class
Community Calendar 5-17-2018
New principal for Magee Middle
community calendar 5-10-2018
Howington awarded MS Cattlemen's Association scholarship

