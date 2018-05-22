Reverse bid process may cost county

  • 59 reads
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 2:37pm

The county has gone through their first experience with a new reverse bid process and, according to Supervisor Randy Moore, it cost the county time and money. 

He said it cost the county $6,000 and they could have gotten more bids if they had gone with the traditional bid process, had they not been pushed so hard by Senator John Polk to adopt the new process.  

As it was, the county spent $105,000 for a used  pumper truck for the Braxton Fire Department from Deep South Fire Trucks.  The board authorized an additional $25,000 to be approved by the county administrator for adding equipment to the truck without the department having to come before the board for their approval. 

The board presented a $500 scholarship to Amirah Ajai Lockhart as part of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.  Lockhart is attending school at  Ole Miss. She is the granddaughter of Trudy Lockhart.

The board approved the extension of an emergency board order to prolong the existing emergency order to continue repair on bridges to avoid the normal bid process.  This would extend the time it would take to complete the repair process. 

The board approved a grant request of $13,365 to MDEQ for a grant to clean up a dump site. 

It was announced that the final day to qualify for the seat vacated by former State Representative Andy Gipson was May 21. 

The board approved hiring Richard Dean and Drury Dear as part-time deputies.  They also approved the sheriff attending the sheriff’s summer conference on the coast. 

The board was reminded that the park in Braxton would be dedicated on Thursday, May 17, honoring Mayor Mable Everett and her accomplishments to her town. 

It was noted that there would be no solid waste pick up on Memorial Day,  May 28.  Pickup will resume on May 29.

 

