Uber and Lyft service comes to Magee

As of May 24, 2018, Magee officially has an Uber/Lyft driver.

Betty Everett, a retired teacher and coach who played on the All-American Redheads professional women’s basketball team, has opened up her vehicle to Magee. Everett says that Mayor Dale Berry has wanted the service to come to the community for quite some time, and Everett believed that she could help.

“It’s a real need in the community,” Everett says.

Ridesharing services such as Uber or Lyft can be used in a variety of ways. Uber and Lyft drivers can drive passengers to an appointment, to the store or anywhere they need to go. If a car is broken down or unavailable, the drivers can come pick clients up and take them where they need to go. People no longer need to take the risk of drinking and driving because Uber and Lyft drivers can bring them home after a night on the town. Some drivers will even make deliveries.

Everett is both an Uber driver and a Lyft driver, but that’s not always the case. Some drivers are only one or the other, or they are involved with other ridesharing services. Uber and Lyft are the top two ridesharing services. There’s not much difference between the two, though Everett says that she’s been told that Lyft costs a bit more.

Everett’s ridesharing service may have just started, but she’s already receiving calls to explain the service, and she’s even given a few rides. Both Lyft and Uber are available in the app store on any smartphone and can be downloaded for free.

To use the service, however, clients must have or know someone who has a credit card or PayPal account. Everett says that she receives absolutely no cash; all of the monetary transactions are made through the app. Clients must also have or know someone who has a smartphone to use the apps.

Tips are always appreciated for drivers, though clients should first ask if the Uber or Lyft driver want the tips to go through the app or in cash.

Below are instructions on downloading and using both Uber and Lyft.

How to Use Uber:

1. Download the Uber app.

2. Enter your phone number below “Get moving with Uber.”

3. Enter the four-digit code that gets sent to your phone.

4. Enter your email address.

5. Create a password.

6. Enter your name.

7. Agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

8. Select your preferred payment method, such as a credit card or PayPal.

9. Enter a pickup point, or allow the app to use your location settings.

10. In “Where to?” pick where you want to go.

11. Check the rate, and then confirm your ride.

How to Use Lyft:

1. Download the Lyft app.

2. Click “Get Started.”

3. Set up your phone number or use your Facebook account.

4. Enter the verification number sent to your phone if you used your number

5. Enter your email address.

6. Agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

7. Pick a payment method, such as a credit card or PayPal.

8. Turn on your location settings or set a pickup location using the pin on the screen.

9. Set your destination.

10. Hit “Request Lyft.”