Sheriff recommends new animal control measures

Following a recent attack on a 3-year-old child, Sheriff Donald O’Cain has submitted a proposed ordinance to the County Board of Supervisors for consideration.

According to O’Cain, the child was attacked by two chained pit bull dogs two weeks ago and was subsequently airlifted from Simpson County to a Jackson hospital.

Other reports of dog attacks have come before the board which the board chose not to act on based on the cost involved in having to hire additional personnel as well as the cost of boarding animals taken into custody.

O’Cain submitted Rankin County’s pet ordinance for consideration by the board. At the recommendation of Board of Supervisors attorney Danny Welch, the board took the information under advisement until a future board meeting to give them the opportunity to review the policies on dog ownership in Rankin County.

The Rankin County ordinance is very restrictive and contains property requirements for the number of pets as well as many other restrictions.

In other business, the board approved replacing Buster Shows with Larry Jones on the Poplar Springs Water Association.

Last weekend Poplar Springs users made numerous complaints about the color and quality of water from the system. The water was so bad that locals took to facebook reporting the black quality of the water coming from the system.

Sixteenth section leases were submitted by the Simpson County Board of Education and approved waiting for confirmation from the board attorney.

The board approved Shane Brown as a part time deputy. Angie Fortenberry was approved as a full-time certified dispatcher. Amanda Weathersby was transferred to full-time.

George Jackson, head of the local Democrat Party, questioned why the sheriff would set up road block during the middle of the day on Election Day. There were roadblocks on Highway 540 and Steele Mill Road at 3 p.m. He had contacted the Department of Justice as to the legitimacy of the roadblocks. He stated that only three caucasian families were on the road where the sherif posted roadblocks.

The claims docket in the amounts of $415,451.09 was approved by the board as well as a VISA payment in the amount of $2,587.68.

The board acknowledged Hugh Jack Stubbs service to the county for serving 34 years on the Pearl River Basin Development District. Pat Brown served on the district board for 18 years.

The board heard a written request from Charlie Valadie for a $70,000 grant request from Harrisville and Magee for a firetruck grant. Mendenhall will present the same request for the grant for next month. The board approved the request.