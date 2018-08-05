Arender and McIntyre to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Arender are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Katie Carsyn Arender, to Derrick Thomas McIntyre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy McIntyre.

Grandparents of the bride are the late Bobbie Forbes, the late Robert Bowen and Carolyn Arender and the late Harold Arender. She is the step-granddaughter of Teresa Bowen.

Carsyn is a graduate of Raleigh High School and a 2017 graduate of Jones County Jr. College. She is currently enrolled at Pearl River Community College in the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program.

Grandparents of the groom are the late Mr. and Mrs. L.T. Ramshur and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McIntyre.

Derrick is a graduate of Raleigh High School, a 2013 graduate of Co-Lin Community College and a 2015 graduate of William Carey University. He is currently employed as a registered nurse in the Cardiovascular ICU at UMMC.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, the nineteenth day of May, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Raleigh First Baptist Church. It is with great pleasure that both families cordially invite friends, family, classmates and teachers to be a special part of this union.